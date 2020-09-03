Towards a peaceful Edo poll

In his quest to get a second term, Governor Godwin Obaseki has made some new friends in his new party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Among them is Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state.For a name associated with avoidable controversies, pundits fear he could employ his controversies into the Edo state governorship election on September 19.

The governorship election in Edo state is just about two weeks away but as each day passes, most of the stakeholders in the election are dead scared – they are worried that the process would be marred by violence – it is more like the state is heading for a war than going into an exercise to elect a leader. Judging from the drumbeats of war coming from the state, it is easy to agree with those already on red alert, but there are other factors on the ground that point to possibility of violence.

One main issue that the people of the state must be wary of is the involvement of Wike in the Edo election campaigns. Though a strong PDP chieftain, his new job as the chairman of the party’s National Campaign Council for Edo 2020 election has put the task of trying to win the election on his lap and with palpable desperation. Residents of Obio/Akpor, Khana; Gokana; Degema (Bakana); Akuku-Toru (Abomena); Asari-Toru; Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Emohua; Port Harcourt; Omuma; Ahoada East and several other parts of the state touched by violence will not forget their experiences in a hurry.

Those familiar with Governor Wike’s antics will surely be wary that he is already cooking up a winning strategy that might entail violence as seen in his state. While it is obvious that the biggest challenge ahead of the election is providing security so that the electorate can make their choices without fear or favour, he had alleged that the APC plans to use security agencies to rig the September 19 election in Edo.

Assuming without agreeing that he was right, if truly the APC has sinister motives to engage the use of the security agencies for election purposes, how does Governor Wike intend to scuttle that? He probably hopes to equip hoodlums under the guise of security agents to wreak havoc during the election and blame it on the APC as he did in his state. Just as his godson, Obaseki, who recently stated that, “If they want violence, we will show them violence”, Wike said, adding, “I do not fear anybody; you only die once.”

The violence poise of Obaseki and Wike should get all well-meaning Nigerians worried. Then, when the electoral umpire said it would either suspend or cancel the election if there was violence, they started crying foul. What would they have the INEC do? Already Wike has assured the people that he is prepared to battle with the security agencies, and so, if he does that, shouldn’t INEC cancel the election?

Looking at INEC’s position as expounded by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the threat to suspend the election or cancel it was borne out of concern about the escalating levels of violent actions and incendiary statements by political parties, candidates and their supporters. The electoral body fears that the activities of the political actors are capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order and such a situation could easily be evaluated by the media and the general public, so one will wonder why that is also unacceptable to the PDP arrowheads.

The commission is sensing possibility for violence considering that parties are destroying opponents’ campaign materials such as billboards, making use of violent campaigns and use of offensive language. The Chairman, Edo State Media Campaign Council of the APC governorship election, Mr. John Mayaki, said Wike’s allegations were baseless, saying Wike, like Obaseki, should rather address the allegation of violation of human rights against them.

“Let him (Wike) provide proof for anything he said. He cannot. How does the party that is not in power plan to oust the police in Edo State? He meant to accuse us but ended up insulting the Nigeria Police Force. I think they need to address the disrespectful way he spoke about them. The inane speculation cannot hold water, as we stand to gain no further advantage should Mr. Obaseki leave office.”

As things stand today in Edo, the main challenge before INEC in organising Edo election is to improve security arrangements and that can best be done by identifying and sanctioning politicians and groups using inflammatory statements, inciting violence or plotting to perpetrate it, ensuring order at campaign rallies, strengthening inter-agency cooperation, and protecting polling centres in a non-partisan and non-threatening manner. Leading politicians at the state and local levels must, therefore, honour commitments already made to the campaigns and pursue any grievances peacefully and lawfully.

Williams-Fashoro writes from Wuse II, Abuja