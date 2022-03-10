Towards a strong economic base for Nasarawa state

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state promised to revitalise the economy of the state on assuming power. So far, he has attracted an estimated $500m investment into the state. MOHAMMED YANGIDA reports.

In achieving investment drive for Nasarawa state, Governor Abdullahi Sule has established Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) with Barr. Ibrahim Abdullahi as its managing director/chief executive officer (CEO) saddled with the responsibility to initiate,coordinate, execute and monitor all investment programmes of his administration.



To facilitate this further, the governor has also put in place policies that would ensure proper regulation and requirements with a view to striking an appropriate balance between fairness, effectiveness and consistency.



He also signed a PPP framework into law to provide comfort to investors who worry about a change in policy due to a change in government.

Economic drives

Today in Nasarawa state, much have been achieved in the investment drive of the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s-led government as there are quite a number of both domestic and foreign investors that have invested in the state and many are still coming to invest.



For example, Dangote Group was the first to take advantage of the business opportunity of the investment drive which acquired 68,000 hectres of land at Tunga in Awe local government area for sugarcane plantation and processing worth $700m.



Also Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of the Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU estimated at over $300m for the production of sugar in Toto local government area.



The company would be in the possession of 20,450 hectares of land and would commence the cultivation of 15000 hectares for raw sugar while the remaining would be developed for critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, among other facilities to support the host communities.



Governor Sule said the MoU was in fulfilment of the cardinal objectives of his administration as captured in the Nasarawa State Economic Development Strategies (NEDS).



According to him, it was also in line with the policy thrust of President Muhammadu Buhari on local food production, as well as meeting the sugar consumption of the country.

It is also instructive to note that AZMAN Group had equally taken 14,000 heactares of land for the cultivation of rice in Umaisha in Toto local government area, amongst other companies.

NASIDA boss throws more light

According to the managing director Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) Barr Ibrahim Abdullahi the agency has attracted over $500m investment into the state through its Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the past one year.

He said the state government’s creation of NASIDA was a deliberate efforts to created an enabling environment for private sector and business to operate in the state, saying that so far in the past one year since the commencement of operations of the agency, investment into the state has multiplied.

“NASIDA as one stop-shop is a critical step in ensuring that a sustainable institution is related for the state now and in the future.”

He said the investment drive of the present administration has also increased the internally Generated Revenue( IGR) of the state from N400m to N1bn monthly.

Barr Abdullahi explained that the state government choose the PPP policy and invited the private sectors to partner in developing the state because they are the better managers of risks capital and businesses, even as he noted that results in the past one year has been a good one.

The MD added that the agency had also attracted investment in the agricultural sector specifically rice production, sugar and cassava, among other productions. Also in the health sector government has signed three PPP with the private sector especially in Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia.

“We also recently signed an agreement with BECOM energy for the construction of Auta Balefi Recycling Plant. The project has attracted about N32 bn both domestic and foreign investment.

He said that the investment drive of Governor Sule has place Nasarawa on the world map of investment destination as a result of the present administration’s initiative coupled with the peaceful nature of the state.



He therefore called on people of the state to support the agency in its effort towards making the state an economic-driving state.

“The agency also warehouses the Governor’s Delivery Unit (GDU) leading a host of sectors specific programmes targeted at improving the efficiency of government activities in the state.

“It is a hybrid which has expanded mandate that cuts across investment promotion facilitations, Public-Private Partnerships and the delivery of Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy; also known as Abdullahi’s plan.

“It is very important to note that over the past three years of the tenure of Governor Sule, his administration has closed significantly 13 Public -Private Partnerships projects,”the MD said.

“Ongoing joint venture development projects include Karu retail and recreational mall with shop rite as the anchor tenant in the Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Cassava Processing Plant to deliver multiple cassava derivatives and a Meter Manufacturing Plant in Lafia.

Others are Nasarawa Agricultural Commodity Company for an agriculture value chain development for rice, sesame, saga and ginger. Nasarawa Technology village development which takes the shape of a live work, play innovative housing and ICT Hub and Nasarawa Transport Company project to ease transportation in the state.

He explained further that Diamond Stripes, a major player in the transport industry would take control and manage the Karu and Lafia Mega Bus Terminals.

The company was expected to run the two facilities in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transport business such as National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

As disclosed by the MD, “The peninsula project is part of our deliberate effort to build sustainable housing clusters on the corridors of Abuja.”

Similarly, the 1,962 units Technology Village would comprise 668 units of three bedroom flats, 558 units of two bedroom flats, 376 units of two bedroom flats and 360 units of three -bedroom bungalows.

The village would also have a technology hub with offices for local and international IT companies for training of more that 2,000 students annually as software engineers jobs globally that could earn them as high as $3,000 monthly.

“We signed a pipeline of different investors coming to invest generally in agriculture sector. We have signed a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with a private company, Diamond Strippes for Nasarawa state transport company and the concession of the bus terminal in Lafia and Karu.”

Today, the investment drive of Governor Abdullahi Sule is yielding results in Nasarawa state.