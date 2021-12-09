Towards agribusiness fortune

For any other thing to be considered FOOD must come first because it serves as a saviour from the hand of number one enemies – hunger and malnutrition. And this food in question is a product of agriculture.





However, the state of agriculture, which is believed to be a livewire, in Nigeria is appalling. It all started from the 1970s during the foray of Nigeria’s oil exploration business when Nigeria abandoned agriculture. Agricultural economy accounted for 85% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, 90% of employment generation and 80% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 1960s, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, 2016. Nigeria was one the world’s largest producer and exporter of palm oil, cocoa, groundnut, cotton, coffee, rubber, hide & skin and so on.



Nigeria is endowed with 79 million hectares of vast arable land, 267.7 billion m3 of water for irrigation and 57.9 billion m3 of underground water, etc. Unfortunately, government has not been able to harness these resources. Budgetary allocations to agriculture has not exceeded 1% in over a decade, which falls short of the Maputo Declaration of 10%. The declaration was made in July, 2003 in Mozambique under Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP). A reasonable ratio for agriculture since the return of democracy in 1999 could be traced to the tenure of President Umar Musa Yar’adua, which were 5.41%; 2008; 5.38% in 2009.





Despite the fact that, 60-70% of Nigerian population are mainly agrarian, the number of people practicing farming recently has reduced drastically due to a number of factors bordering on insecurity. The ugly incidence of November 28, 2020, in Zabarmari, Borno state, where about 78 rice farmers were killed by the Boko Haram terrorists, is a case in point.





There is also the problem of low profit and shortages. Many small scale farmers that manage to engage in farming do not get necessary aids from the government in terms of subsidised fertilisers, seeds, herbicides and the like. Outdated tools are still in use to carry out the toiling task of agriculture in Nigeria in this 21st century and that scares people, especially the youth, from going into agricultural business, which is lucrative. Majority of them see agriculture as a task for uncultured people. Thus, they resort to cybercrimes, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and all other filthy jobs as a result of unemployment.



Norway, for instance, makes use of high-tech food production systems with wide-spread fast-paced digitalisation. The country has developed different autonomous robots that can carry out varieties of tasks on a farm. The country has autonomous weeding robots that can reduce the use of herbicide by 95%. It is the first country in the world that has ever produced virtual fencing system for grazing animal. Findland, offers a tracking collars that use global positioning system (GPS) so, farmers can monitor livestock on their smartphones. All these attract young people to agricultural business.

Nigeria, being a country with the largest population in Africa, has been projected by the Census Bureau of United States to hit 379.25 million population by 2047, surpassing that of USA . United Nations also forecasts that Nigeria’s population would reach401.31 million by 2050 and may hit 790.7 million by 2100. That means there is fire on the mountain for Nigeria due to the rapidly growing population. If Nigeria does not want the current food insecurity to escalate, there is a need for more people to participate in agriculture.

Recently, Nigeria’s unemployment rate was put at 33.3 % as against the previous 27.1%. This shows that youths, who comprise almost half of the country’s population, are yet to know benefits of agriculture. Many students that offer it as a course of study feel somehow and it is observed that agriculture as course gets the lowest candidates in JAMB, which unveils the attitude of the young people towards it.

Agricultural science has diverse fields unlike other professions. It has sub-fields like crop farming, fish farming (aquaculture), poultry farming, etc; any area can be chosen depending on one’s interest. Apart from the food benefit, It also maximises profits and serves as self-employment. In the 60s, agriculture covered 95% of the country’s food needs.

The only way to attract young people to agriculture is through mechanisation, where technological appliances will be used to carry out the toilsome aspect of it as practiced in Norway. Private individuals and Non-government Organisations (NGOs) have a role to play via organising seminars on agriculture so as to orientate the young people and other practicing farmers.

In August, 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of Benin Republic border in order to encourage domestic production of rice and to curtail smuggling, yet the attempt was dismal as people did not buy the local rice that is full of chaffs as a result of unavailability technological machines to perfect it. Meanwhile, government needs to increase the budgetary allocation to the sector for prosperity.

Abdullahi, a freelance journalist, writes from the University of Ilorin, Kwara state

