Towards healthy national and individual finances

A number of factors are necessary for a nation and its citizens to have robust finances. These include having access to reliable data, using the electronic banking system, and always taking sound personal financial decisions. These important points were raised by experts while featuring on the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun state radio station, FUNAAB Radio 89.5FM. To them, accurate data collection makes decision-making easy and possible in real life situations, as the Acting Head, Department of Statistics, College of Physical Sciences (COLPHYS) at FUNAAB, Dr. Olaniyi Olayiwola, disclosed that statistics remained useful in human development, even though, have not been used effectively in Nigeria.

“All that we have been used to is selective data, but it is the responsibility of the government to look at every aspects and not being selective in gathering their data. It is very possible to have a centralised data bank, but no matter how we have it, it is still below what we are supposed to have because of people in the rural community. When we talk about data, there must be methodology and design to show the right data”, he added. Similarly, a Planning Officer at the Directorate of Academic Planning, FUNAAB, Mr. Olalekan Sotunde, stressed that no development could take place in a society without reliable data. According to him, “We are not using statistics properly. Our budgeting system should be based on available data. We should start from the population. Management of data is a challenge in this part of the world”. Mr. Sotunde added that adequate funding should be made for data management for a virile development in the country.

Mr. Sotunde, has earlier thrown his weight behind the Federal Government’s e-naira policy, saying it is the right step in the right direction at boosting Nigeria’s economy. He said the e-naira policy was a departure from the cashless policy that was being managed by commercial banks in the country through various accounts, adding that the e-naira was being managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He emphasised that the world was now a global village, where people make transfers of funds across borders. He stressed that electronic currency would provide easy transactions whereby businesses could be done without carrying physical currencies. Mr. Sotunde noted that the difference between the cashless online transaction and the e-naira was that the cashless transaction was being done by commercial banks while e-naira was domiciled with the CBN.

“80% of Central Banks globally are exploring digital currencies and Nigeria cannot be left behind”, he said. He informed that the e-naira policy would also promote financial inclusion, adding that those who have not had access to banking and other financial activities could have access to it without necessarily waiting for commercial banks to open branches in their respective areas. “All it requires is to have an individual in the villages, who will hold cash and be able to transact without waiting for any bank to come and open a branch”, he stated. In another development, and for Nigerians to be financially-stable, the need for them to set their priorities right has been emphasised.

This admonition was given by the Acting Manager of UNAAB Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Mr. Idowu Saba, while featuring on the radio station. He said with the current economic situation in the country, it was difficult for an average Nigerian to eat three square meals per day, adding that they needed to get involved in cooperative societies to assist them manage their resources better. According to him, it was possible for people to be financially-stable if they have control over their financial situations. Mr. Saba said for Nigerians to be financially-stable, they should avoid unnecessary spending; noting that whatever they spend on should bring positive impact to their lives and families in general. “Human wants are unlimited. They should consider their needs before they decide on what to buy,” he said. Speaking on having joint accounts, the Acting Manager said there was nothing wrong with it, saying it depends on the agreement between couple, as they must know their incomes to help them live peacefully.

“It is better for a family to draw up their budgets together. If they both agree to set up their budgets, it will help them to live peacefully”, he maintained. He advised Nigerians to sit back and plan what they want to do in 2022 as well as look for ways at achieving them, stressing that with the economic situation; people should not rely on a single source of income, but rather, look for other legitimate sources to generate revenue for themselves. What can we take come from the above submissions? They include the fact that financial fortunes of both the nation and individuals are crucial. Secondly, there is the need to have access to reliable data for planning purposes, use the electronic banking system for fast and reliable transactions, and lastly, take sound personal financial decisions to avoid making tragic and costly mistakes that no one would ever have wished for himself or herself.

