Towards mitigating flood disaster through sensitisation



Owing to the perennial flooding in the country especially parts of the flood-prone areas of Adamawa state, MUAZU ABARI reports that NEMA and state emergency agencies have embarked on sensitisation to affected communities.

The issue of flooding and its devastating effect on human lives, property and means of livelihood has remained one of the greatest challenges bedevilling the society. In Nigeria, successful administrations have adopted different approaches toward addressing these challenges which finally culminated into the establishment of the National Emergency Management agency (NEMA) charged with the responsibility of managing all forms of disasters in the country. It is in keeping faith with the need to safe the people of Adamawa state following rainfall prediction of 2020 in some states including Adamawa that NEMA immediately swung into action by embarking on flood awareness campaign to prone areas and riverine communities across the state in order to enlighten the people on precautionary measures.



The tour to affected communities

The sensitisation campaign which involves NEMA staff, ADSEMA and other stakeholders in the emergency sector took the team to the central and southern senatorial districts of the state especially the six local governments of Numan, Demsa, Lamurde, Guyuk, Yola North and Yola south respectively.

Their first point of call was Lamurde local government in the Southern Senatorial District considered as one of the high risk areas. On arrival, the team headed straight to the local government secretariat to meet with the chairman and other officials of the council to brief them about their mission.

Team leader explains mission

Speaking, leader of the team who is also NEMA head of operation for Adamawa and Taraba states, Mr Midala Iliya Anuhu, said they were in the local government to carry out flood sensitisation awareness in riverine communities and flood prone areas in view of NEIMET forecast which predicted excessive flooding in Adamawa, hence the need to enlighten the people on vigilance and relocate to safer places to avoid being caught unaware.

He further hinted that plans were underway to form grassroots emergency vanguard in rural communities especially flood prone areas to complement the agency efforts in carrying out flood enlightenment activities.

Anuhu further called for appointments of desk officers at the local governments to help generate and keep data, records of disasters at various councils towards assisting NEMA and government with accurate data whenever such information on victims and statistics is needed by the government for planning and intervention.



LGA chairman speaks

In his response, the council chairman, Hon Burta Williams, appreciates NEMA for its various interventions to victims of disasters in the area.

He expressed serious concern over the perennial flooding which has continued to cause havoc even as stressed that some communities within the local government which are not situated in flooding areas and have never experienced flooding in the last 40 years have started experiencing flood. According to him, over 37 communities in Lamurde LGA are situated in flooding areas and have been experiencing flooding annually including those that are not located in river banks. He therefore called for federal government intervention to save the people.

The chairman further added that the recent relief materials given to the council by NEMA for distributions to victims of communal clashes in some communities were accordingly distributed to affected people and that as a council, they have also procured mattresses that would soon be distributed to the victims.He therefore called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency dredge River Benue and Niger if the perennial flooding being experienced in the country every year must be brought to an end once and for all.

“I wish to as a matter of urgency call on the federal government to dredge River Benue and Niger if the perennial flooding experienced in this country every year and its devastating impacts on human lives and means of livelihood must be permanently brought to an end once and for all.

“Dredging of these two major rivers have alot of economic advantages not only on disasters usually caused in terms of flooding and its effect, but would also be of immense economic benefits to the nation as a whole because if there two rivers are dredged, we will have vessels that would be conveying goods from the port to the hinterland.

“It would also decongest our roads. A lot of pressure has been put on our roads, but with these, it would reduce traffic congestion especially in movement of heavy vehicles leading to loss of several lives and wealth due to accidents and bad nature of our roads. It would also open our waterways and reduce all these risks, among many other economic benefits.”

The team also visited some of the affected communities to carry out their sensitisation campaign and one of the communities visited is Gbakowo which is surrounded by water from both sides of River Benue and mounteneous water putting the community in the risk of flooding from both sides.



Residents speak

Narrating their ordeal, the ward head of Gbakowo, Adamu Bole, said it is not enough for the government to ask them to relocate without making any alternative arrangements for them. He said they always have sleepless nights during the rainy season and whenever flooding overwhelms them what they usually do is to climb on top of trees and stay there for days pending when the water level would reduce.

One pathetic situation observed by Blueprint in this community is that the same dirty water from Benue river which the community uses for washing is the same source they use for drinking.

In reaction, the councillor representing Gbakowo ward in the LGa, Bishon munagi, said they always apply calcium chloride before they drink in order to avoid the outbreak of water borne disease.

He further noted that they have the challenge of potable water and other basic amenities in the area hence his decision to sink a borehole in the community to assist his people, unfortunately the borehole is not enough to serve the water needs of his people and called for government intervention to his people. From Lamurde and its flooding communities, the team also stormed Numan and Demsa local governments in continuation of their awareness. NEMA head of operation in the state explained the purpose of their visit and solicited the support of the local governments to avert disaster.

In their separate responses, the chairman Numan LGA Hon Innocent koto represented by the Head of Service promised to cooperate with NEMA to carry out sensitisation in the area, adding that over 28 communities battle flooding every year and that most of the affected communities are not accessible at the moment but would find a way of reaching out to them.

On his part, the chairman of Demsa LGA represented by the council secretary Mr Hilary Philemon said Demsa is supposed to be classified as high and not low risk area due to the level of flooding that continues to engulf the area with its devastating effect, adding that over 30 communities in the local government have been facing these challenges.

He added that only three out of the electoral wards in the local government are not affected. He promised to give NEMA all the necessary support to enable them carry out their responsibilities not in the area of sensitisation but at all times in the best interest of their people.

Just as the team also visited other affected communities In Yola South, Yola North, Guyuk for the same mission and were well received by communities, local governments officials and other stakeholders in various local governments.

With the completion of this sensitisation tour to riverine communities across the state, it is expected that the people would adhere strictly to safety measures and relocate to safer places to save themselves from the risk of excessive flood.