Towards positioning Kano as mega city

On the eve of the Kano Economic and Investment Summit (KanInvest) which held in May, 2017, where stakeholders and bigwigs in the business sector converged to share ideas concerning issues affecting the economy, especially as it concerns Kano state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made a solemn declaration that Kano, despite all odds, will eventually become a megacity in a very near future. And that as a future mega city and most populous state in Nigeria, Kano must face the impending challenges and plan for and embrace the opportunities that come with these challenges considering the projection that Kano’s population of about 20 million will also double in the next five years.

Also, if the projection by the World Bank about a decade ago that five cities in Nigeria including Kano would emerge as Megacities by 2025, then it is just a matter of time Kano, a cosmopolitan city enjoying an unprecedented growth in physical development is poised to attain that feats giving the speed at which things are moving and join groups of megacity in the world.

As a fast expanding and bustling commercial city that has its own fair share of modern–day urban challenges like traffic congestion, inaccessibility, shanty settlements and erosion, the Kano Master Plan which has not been rendered to any re-appraisal for a very long time, has now been subjected to a wholesale review in order to ease flow of traffic, accessibility to as many of areas as possible as well as give impetus for proper planning and implementation of mega structures and infrastructures.

The revised Master Plan, also seeks to make Kano an urbanized city and to provide the foundation for the growing of other smaller cities such as the headquarters of the newly created Emirates. The pluralistic city is also bursting as more people arrive in search of opportunity, creating demand for roads, urban expansion, housing, water supply and electricity amongst other things.

Events in the last few years are indicating how Kano is on the fast lane to catch up with modernity in order to befit its mega city status. The change from a metropolis to a mega city is as a result of various infrastructure development initiatives which have been phenomenal. Anywhere one turns to, construction is on-going. The cityscape is dominated by massive office complexes, high-rise residential buildings, and shopping malls and business ventures, vest pockets of upscale housing estates, local markets, hotels, parks, etc. The concept of megacity is not just a large city, but term use for highly industrialised city that has infrastructure, basic amenities, security and other facilities to accommodate even increasing population of such city.

Since inception of office in 2015, Governor Ganduje’s infrastructure renewal programme in Kano has been unique, as all sectors of development have been touched. Coupled with the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, these deliberate measures are beginning to produce immense results and Kano state is now a first-choice destination for conferences, seminars/workshops, tourism and investment.

No doubt, infrastructure is the sub-stratum of the economy. A well-developed infrastructure is not only essential for attracting foreign investment, it is vital for long-term growth and effectiveness of countries worldwide. Similarly, infrastructure inadequacies, as well as inefficiencies in transport logistics such as roads are major hindrances to economic development.

The state government is expending over N150 billion in the construction of critical infrastructure directed to aiding economic development in the state. Many of such projects have just been completed and put to use. There is the Sabon Gari axis 2km bridge inland flyover (named after the Kano business mogul Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata) along Murtala Muhammad Way, which is the longest in West Africa and was commissioned by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo; Sharada/Panshekara Junction Underpass completed and commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari; construction of Bukavu Barracks underpass; construction of Underpass, Flyover and Roundabout at Dangi road connecting Zaria road-Zoo road and Silver Jubilee road as well as the provision of roundabout, clovers, slip roads and rotary intersections, to allow for easy, safe, and controlled maneuvers and changes in directions to the desired routes. The multi-million naira project is about to be completed and commission; ongoing construction of Sheik Karibullah Sheik Nasiru Kabara Flyover along Muhammadu Abdullahi Was Road in the metropolis; among others.

With the establishment state Hydroelectric Development Company (KHEDCO) to generate power and manage the state owned Independent Power Project (IPP) at Tiga and Challawa Dams, the project, which is expected to be completed this year, will assist in supplementing the power demand in the state. Major structural and installation works have been completed and project will use water from Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority to supply energy to the small-scale industries at Sharada, Chlallawa and Bompai Industrial Estates during the day time, to enable the revival of our industries and setting up of new ones with a view to complementing our industrial growth and employment generation effort, while the two water treatment plants at Tamburawa and Challawa will supply power to street lights in the night in order to improve security situation in the state.

Furthermore, the Ganduje-led administration is collaborating with private sector and other development partners to make the state viable economically. It is continuing with construction of the new Economic City of Kano located at Dangwauro Town along Kano -Zaria federal highway. The development is a joint venture between the Kano state government and Brains and Hammers Company, under Public Private Partnership (PPP). It is one of the high flying projects started by the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shekaru. The project is being constructed at a cost of US $461m. Ganduje’s resolve to complete the project was borne out of request to re-assert the state as one of the leading economic centers in the country.

The Economic City of Kano has been designed to have 10,000 shops in phase one, 38 world class warehouses, 280 Trailer Parks spaces, Inland Container Land (ICL) with 200 Trucks capacity spaces and 202 Trucks Parking Spaces. The development will also be housed to 43 Grain Silos in place, 4 filling stations out of which 2 will be mega stations and the remaining will be normal stations. There will be spaces for large scale industries for processing leather, meat, and identified commodities in a modern way. Pharmaceutical areas also are provided within the marketplace for drug marketers.

This is in addition to construction of a mall at the popular Kantin Kwari textile market in the state christened ‘Yan Tebura Mall on a Public Private Partnership basis that consists of over 4,600 stalls, made of iron to guard against fire outbreak. The edifices could be accessed through 11 newly-constructed roads built specifically to complement the mall. The famous Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Market has also been upgraded with the interlock tiles and and establishment of fire centre.

Moreover, the administration is working assiduously to revive the two free trade zones in Panisau and Dala Dry Port. The functionality of the free trade zones will enhance megacity status of the state.

Ganduje is also working to access a loan facility of 684.1 million pounds on the development of Light Rail Transit Project in Metropolitan Kano, a project conceived after due consultations with major stakeholders in the state. The project is a necessity because of the high population of Kano, as it is gradually assuming the status of a mega city, as the rail would provide a high speed, convenient, eco-friendly and safe mode of transportation for the teeming commuters. Already, the state House of Assembly, which gave it nod to the project, has directed Messrs CR18G-CRCEGJV to commence with lot I which starts from Dawanau International Grains Market-Bata, being Phase I of the project and to be completed within 20 months.

It has also concluded arrangement for a multi-billion naira Bus Rapid Transportation (BRT) programme in Kano metropolis in furtherance of effort to ensure urban regeneration and sustainable transportation. The programme is a high quality bus–based public transport system designed to deliver fast, comfortable and cost effective services at metro–level capacities. It does this through the provision of exclusive lanes with busways and distinctive stations typically aligned to the center of the road, off – board fare collection and fast, regular operations.

Already, the state government, Kano Metropolitan Transport Company, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Company, China and Zhengzhou Public Bus Communication Co. Ltd., China, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of 100 buses, some of which have already arrived the country for the project. The MoU further entails integrated transport solutions that includes routes network and infrastructure planning, suitable bus models, Intelligent Transport System, ITS, modern management of operation and maintenance of the fleet data analysis systems, regulation improvement and local talent improvement.

On security of lives and properties which is prerequisite for any development programmme, which the administration also prioritises, the state government has invested over N1billion on procurement of gadgets and operational vehicles for security operatives in the state. The government has also re-organised Vigilante Groups across the state to enhance community policing and complement efforts of conventional security operatives.

All these are measures by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje towards positioning Kano state as a megacity. And observers are of the belief that given the pace of rapid development Kano is witnessing, Ganduje may likely push Kano to attain the megacity status even before the 2025 projection by the World Bank.

Garba is the commissioner for information, Kano state

