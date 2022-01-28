Trading rebounds on NGX by N106bn

Activities rebounded on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., on Friday with key market indices improving by 0.43 per cent due to gains by some blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalisation of listed equities increased by N106 billion or 0.43 per cent to close at N24.898 trillion from N24.792 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index also appreciated 195.82 points or 0.43 per cent to 46,205.05 points from 46,009.23 points reported on Thursday.

A breakdown of the price movement chart shows 37 gainers against seven losers.

Cornerstone Insurance led the gainers’ table in percentage terms increasing by 10 per cent to 55k per share.

Vitafoam followed with 9.91 per cent to close at N24.40, while Ecobank Transnational added 9.62 per cent to close at N13.10 per share.

Academy Press gained 9.30 per cent to 94k, while NEM Insurance was up by 9.06 per cent to close at N3.49 per share.

Conversely,UPL shed 9.86 per cent to close at N2.65, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance trailed with 7.69 per cent to close at 60k per share.

Cutix dipped four per cent to close at N2.40, while Linkage Assurance dropped 1.92 per cent to 51k.

Eterna was down by 1.48 per cent to close at N6.01 per share.

Also, the volume of shares traded increased by 12.17 per cent with an exchange of 313.45 million shares valued at N5.03 billion in 5,067 deals.

This was against a total of 279.44 million shares worth N2.76 billion in 4,582 deals achieved on Thursday.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 40.65 million shares valued at N468.74 million.

Transcorp followed with 30.90 million shares valued at N34.12 million, while Zenith Bank traded 26.72 million shares worth N688.09 million.

GTCO traded 20.92 million shares worth N536.54 million, while Access Bank sold 19.01 million shares valued at N188.08 million.

(NAN)