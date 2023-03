The traditional ruler of Yaba in Abaji Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, has passed on.

Confirming his death, a member of the deceased family, Shuaibu Abdullahi, said he slumped while observing the Magrib prayers and died on Thursday night.

He said, “Immediately he slumped, they moved him inside the car to the hospital. But unfortunately on arrival at the hospital, doctors confirmed him dead.”

