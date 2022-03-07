Traditional rulers key to peace, security – Bello 



Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has declared that inclusion of traditional rulers in the state’s security architecture contributes to the successful fight against insecurity, crimes and criminals in the state.

The governor who stated this in Lokoja, while presenting Staff of Offices to 104 newly approved, graded and upgraded traditional rulers in the state, said that Nigeria as a country can successfully combat insecurity to the barest minimum by consciously and deliberately including traditional rulers in its policies and as a fourth tier of government.

According to him , the newly approved traditional rulers were chosen under due process, equity and traditions, stressing that his administration has prioritize peace, unity, tranquility, progress, development.



“I have always advocated and I will continue to advocate that in this country, if we really want to have peace and tranquility, safety and development, we must be able to consciously and deliberately include our traditional rulers in our programmes and policies.

“We should be able to recognise them even as the fourth tier of government and I will continue to sing that message across even to the National Assembly.

“A situation where our traditional rulers are the representatives of God on earth, and yet we are yearning for peace and tranquility. If we do not include them, then we are not ready for peace, unity and development in our land. Our traditional rulers are the owners of the land.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi, noted that the state government placed high premium on traditional rulers, with the expectation that they maintained peace in their various domain.

“For our royal fathers who have received their Staff of Office, it is necessary for you to be mindful of your new roles. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our traditional rulers to ensure peace and tranquility in your various communities and ensure the rule of law prevails in discharging your official duties,” he said.