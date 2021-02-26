Traditional stool: Activist urges Ebira land monarch to intervene

A rights activist based in Kogi state, Chief Haruna Ahmed Osike, has appealed to the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, to intervene in the crises rocking the selection of Idu of Ebiya stool to avoid endless skirmishes.

Chief Osike also called on the paramount ruler of Ebiraland to prevail on the Ohi of Eganyi, Alhaji Musa Ochuja, to follow the laid down procedure for the nomination and appointment of the Idu of Ebiya in order to maintain peace in the community.

Blueprint reports that the Idu of Ebiya stool in Ajaokuta local government area of the state has remained vacant since the former occupant, Alhaji Usman Uru Akaba, died on March 22, 2017.

The appeal was contained in a petition addressed to the paramount ruler and chairman, Ebira Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim.

“The Ohi should come out and explain to the community what happened to the letter sent to him by the head/chairman of Akaba’s family, Prince Jibril Akaba, where Alhaji Yakubu Momoh Akaba was unanimously nominated by the people of the community to be the next Idu of Ebiya which he (the Ohi) promised to take to the Council of Chiefs for approval.

“I am accusing the Ohi of Eganyi of supporting Momohjimoh Mamudu Akaba who is not in any way related to the stool and rejected the choice of the community,” he said

He appealed to the Ohinoyi to call the Ohi in order to avert the impending catastrophe.

Reacting on phone, the Ohi described the allegations as “false,” and advised those that were not satisfied with the nomination and approval of Momohjimoh Mamudu Akaba as the new Idu to either go to court or petition the Ajaokuta local government traditional council to seek redress.