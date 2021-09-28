Trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 43 victims in Osun



The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Tuesday, disclosed that no fewer than 43 victims of human trafficking have been reached by the agency in 2021 alone.



The agency stated that human trafficking has become a national embarrassment and urged members of the public to join hands in waging war against the menace.



The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Saadu Mustapha, stated this in Osogbo, during a courtesy and sensitization visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.



According to him, another 28 cases have been reported in this year and the agency is investigating the cases.



He disclosed that the agency had so far secured three conviction with series of cases still under prosecution in the courts.



The agency solicited the support of Journalists and members of the public in fighting the crime, saying “it is not a fight we can win alone.”



He said, “we are here to solicit your support because we can not fight this crime alone. The perpetrators are not relenting. They use several means every time. We must therefore join hands together to win this war against trafficking.”