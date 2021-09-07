Trafficking: NIS declares Alhaji Ibrahim wanted

To stop human trafficking across the Sahara desert, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Jigawa state Command, Alhaji Ismail Abba Aliyu, has declared one Alhaji Ibrahim Kano wanted.

Addressing reporters at the command in Dutse, Aliyu stated that nine victims were arrested along Kazaure enroute Kwangolam in their onward journey to Tripoli in Libya via Niger Republic.

He said; “The victims came to Kano individually from their various states, where they met and put in a vehicle at the pack in Kano by an agent called Alhaji Ibrahim Kano which conveyed them to Kazaure en route Kwangolam, and onward journey to Tripoli Libya via Niger Republic”.

“The victims were six females and three males that fall within the age bracket of 20 to 29 years, and they are from different states. One from Ekiti, one from Benue, one Oyo, two from Lagos and four are from Ogun states respectively.”

He stated that the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, has directed him to handover the victims to NAPTIP. He also advised parents and the general public to always desist from being deceived to send their children abroad for greener pasture.

“That their mother country, Nigeria is far better than what they assumed to get abroad in form of freedom and other expectations”, he stated.