Tragedy! 24- yr- Old Benue varsity graduate found dead in Makurdi

A 24-year- old graduate of Mass Communication from the Benue state University, Makurdi, Miss Joy Onoh, has been found dead at the Federal Housing North Bank in Makurdi, the state capital.

There were claims that she was raped and killed, but police said they were not certain about the cause of death until autopsy is carried out.

Joy who resided off Adikpo Street, behind NUJ House, Makurdi, used to sell foot wears and Tuttle neck sweat shirts.

She was said to have on the fateful day been called by a customer to supply a Tuttle neck shirt in North Bank. She did not come back.

Mother of the deceased, Grace Onoh, who spoke to journalists Thursday, said her daughter left the house around 5 Pm to supply her product to a customer in North Bank, but her lifeless body was discovered Wednesday morning at around 7am.



“Joy on Tuesday told me that a customer called her in North Bank to sell her clothes. When she didn’t return up till around 7 pm, I called but her number seemed to be busy.



“By 8pm I became worried and when I called, she picked it but was crying and she asked that I should tell the sister to send her account details.

“When I called later her phone was switched off. At this point, I sensed something was wrong, so I went to the police station in North Bank, but they told me that since I live behind NUJ House, I should go and report at the Police D Division.

“When I came to the D Division, they said I should wait for 24 hours before I will come back. However, in the morning around 7 am, I got a call that my daughter was found dead in the bush in North Bank.



“My daughter was a very nice girl, she was devoted Christian and was always either praying or doing her business.



“Her killers will not find any rest. My husband died 12 year ago and left me with three children, two girls, one boy and Joy is the eldest. Since their father died I have been praying for God to bless them,” she added.