Tragedy! Driver, woman drown in Edo river 

Tragedy has struck at Ikpoba slope in Benin City, Edo State capital, following a lone accident which resulted to the death two persons on Sunday night.

The victims reportedly included the driver – a male and a female occupant.

Blueprint gathered that the victims’ vehicle was heading towards Ramat park from the Ring road axis on top speed when it lost control and rammed into a pavement by the Ikpoba river, skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

Thier (victims) bodies were brought out of the river on Monday by divers.

The operation however caused gridlock on the road for hours.

The Public Education Officer of Edo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Orevia Ukoh, confirmed the accident.

According to Okoh, “the driver of the vehicle possibly was on a high speed and could not control the vehicle.

“And because the incident happened at night, before help could come the way of the occupants, two persons were already drowned”.

