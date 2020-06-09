Tragedy hits Anambra as truck descends on tricycles, buses; kills six persons, injure others



At least six persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday when a-20ft container truck with Registration No.UMA 259 XB, fell down on six tricycles and two Sienna buses conveying twelve persons to various destinations at Onitsha, Anambra state.



Blueprint learnt that the truck loaded with cartons of Solar keys and bags of rice driven by yet to be identified man lost control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha.



The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Muhammed, who confirmed the report, said that twelve passengers affected by the accident which occurred at 10am were rushed to Toronto Hospital, during which six were confirmed dead.



“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed Twelve victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed Six persons dead on arrival while Six others are responding to treatment. The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“Obstruction has been cleared to enable free flow of traffic. The case is under Investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident. The Command has urged the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital Onitsha for possible identification of the victims please,” Muhammed maintained