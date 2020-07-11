Tragedy: How another building collapsed in Lagos, killed three asleep

Another tragedy struck in Lagos again in the early hours of Saturday following the death of three persons who died after a three-storey building collapsed along Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos state.

Nine persons were also injured as a result of the collapse while the occupants were still asleep.

Already, the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the incident.

According to him, the remains of the dead victims have been transported to the mortuary, while the nine injured are being administered pre-hospital care by the agency.

Rescue operations were still ongoing as at the time of filling this report.

An eyewitness account revealed that six adults were rescued alive while a male child died on the spot.