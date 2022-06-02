Tragedy! Man kills wife, grandmother, shoots self dead

A three-month-old is safe and his father is dead after authorities say the man shot his wife and his wife’s grandmother point-blank before fleeing with the baby.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert overnight that was discontinued shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it all started at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when deputies were called to a shooting on Aldine Westfield and Rayford and found two women who had been shot in the head.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 41-year-old Nigerian, Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, of Spring.

Deputies say Igbokwe shot his wife, identified as Tangela Igbokwe, after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Tangela was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The man is also accused of shooting his wife’s grandmother, identified as Linda Larkins. She died at the scene.

Corsicana is about an hour south of Dallas.

According to Corsicana police, a man dropped off the child in a car seat at a local hotel and said he would be right back, but never returned.

Since the man didn’t come back, Corsicana police were alerted and learned he left in a white car, which matched the description of the vehicle Obinna was believed to have been driving.

At about 1:05 a.m., officers with the Ennis Police Department located Obinna’s white Honda and tried to stop him.

After a short chase, the Honda stopped in a parking lot, where officers said they heard one gunshot come from inside the car.

Police said they tried to save the suspect’s life and called for medical help, but he died at a Dallas hospital at about 5:20 a.m.

“Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive and assistance,” the sheriff’s said.

The baby, Mansa, was unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

