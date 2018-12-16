Tragedy strikes as Anambra FRSC Commander dies in auto crash

Flags are currently flying at half-mast at the Anambra State headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Command in Awka, Anambra following the death of the commission’s Sector Commander, Sunday Ajayi.

Ajayi, reportedly died in an auto crash in the early hours on Saturday while returning from Kwara State where he went for a relation’s wedding on the highway leading to Agbor approaching Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Though the command’s spokesman, Ufiem Egim declined comment on the matter, friends of the FRSC, boss, said he was last seen on Friday during a football competition held at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) field in Awka, where he played and presented trophy to the winners.

