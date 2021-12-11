Tragedy! Student dead as fire outbreak unsettles Taraba varsity

Tragedy Friday night struck the female hostel of Taraba State University when fore outbreak killed a year one student identified as Emoseh Lawi.

According to report, the victim was a student of the Tourism Department of the university.

She was said to be be sleeping when the unfortunate occurred.

The Institution’s Information Director Sa’ad Mohammed has confirmed the incident.

He said the root cause of the fire outbreak must be uncovered to avoid future occurrences.

Police have also confirmed the incident.