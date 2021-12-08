Trailer accident: Buhari condoles with parents, relations of Ojodu Grammar School students



President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday, along Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos state.

The President condoled with the government and people of Lagos state and the authorities of Ojodu Grammar School over the sad and painful loss of the promising lives that were cut short in the tragic incident.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the grieving parents and relations at this very difficult time, and grant the injured quick recovery.

