Train attack:  FG opens discussion with ‘terrorists’

Relatives and friends of the abducted train passengers, Friday, said they have been assured by the federal government that the channel of discussions with the terrorists has been opened.

They, however, warned the Nigerian Railway Corporation against attempting to resume train services without rescuing their loved ones who were kidnapped by the terrorists.

Leader of the kidnapped relatives, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh, who addressed journalists on behalf of others, said that after the expiration of the 72-hour-ultimatum handed down to the federal government, “we are happy that the government has started discussing with the abductors of our relatives.”

He called on the government to speed up the process of the negotiation for the release of their loved ones by the bandits unhurt.

Jimoh said it has not been easy for the families since the attack and warned the NRC against the proposed resumption of train services without first rescuing the kidnapped victims.

“It is true that we gave the federal government 72 hour ultimatum which expired yesterday (Thursday) at midnight.

“We are grateful to God that before the expiration of the 72 hours, we heard from the federal government after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday through the Minister of Information that the government is already on top of the situation with what has happened.

“We acknowledged it and we appreciate it. But what we want to add is that the government should speed up the process of discussion with them(bandits) so that they can come out to release our people soonest. This is our appeal now.

“The NRC should not be talking about reopening their services now when our people are in captive because what is the guarantee that people that will board the train will be safe.

“What measure(s) have they put in place to guarantee the security of those that are going to patronise their services. We don’t want the reoccurrence of this.

“The first thing should be to get the captives out and then they can put adequate measures in place and resume service so that this does not happen again in future.”

Asked if the NRC should go-ahead to resume training service, the Chairman said, “We want to believe that they won’t try it and if they do, we won’t take it lightly with them because human lives are involved. We believe they won’t. We believe they won’t because they know what’s at stake.”