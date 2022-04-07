Train attack: Kidnapped victims’ families storm ministry, demand loved ones’ release

A mild drama played out on Thursday at the National Press Centre, Radio House in Abuja when some families of kidnapped victims of the train attack that occurred on March, 28th,2022 by terrorsists stormed the 2021 Ministerial press briefing organised by the Ministry of Transportation and demanded the release of loved ones

The programme was tagged “Annual ministerial press briefing on landmark programmes, projects and activities of the ministry and it’s agencies in 2021”.

Some of the families numbering about 20 were seen displaying placards with inscription ” Please, release our loved ones” and demanded that their families should be released by bandits who attacked the train along Abuja to Kaduna.

One of the families of the victims, Hajiya Idayat Yusuf who broke down in years while speaking with Blueprint said two of her sisters are among the victims that was kidnapped in the train described the attack as a national disaster and national embarrassment .

In her words “We want the government to do something to bring back our families that were kidnapped .