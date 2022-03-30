Train attack: Names of prominient dead, missing, injured victims emerge as Buhari, NASS drop hint for security chiefs

Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai has confirmed that eight dead bodies were recovered, 26 people injured, with several passengers onboard the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked Monday night by bandits, still missing.

The train departed Abuja minutes after 6pm Monday evening and attacked between Kateri and Rijana, as bandits bombed the train track leaving it stranded before attacking the train and its passengers.

Kaduan state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement Tuesday said: “The Kaduna state government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile. The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

“Security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack. Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.

“Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9,” Aruwan said.

The missing, dead passengers

In a related development, the Secretary General, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi and the Kwara state branch chairman of the union, Comrade Akin Akinsola, were among victims of the Kaduna train attack.

A statement by TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said they were on their way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday 29 March, 2022.

While expressing sadness over the development, Olaleye urged government at all levels to brace up by ensuring the safety of Nigerians.

“Comrade Ozigi served in the capacity of General Secretary, Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC for almost two decades before he joined the Congress in 2012. Comrade Akinsola was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM. They were both seasoned Trade Unionists.

“We call on government at all levels, especially the Federal Government to rise up to the occasion to stop the killing of innocent Nigerians. As it stands, nowhere is safe now – we cannot travel by air, road is not safe and neither is the rail. Is Nigeria a failed state? It is unfortunate.

“The Congress condoles with the families and friends of our comrades and the good people of Kogi State for this irreparable loss. May God rest their souls.”

Also, a female medical doctor with St Gerald’s Hospital, Chinelo Megafu, was also reported to have been killed in the incident.

Similarly, Managing Director Bank of Agriculture Alwan Hassan and his niece, were among missing victims of the train attack, just as a former deputy governor in Zamfara state, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was equally shot in the leg.

He is still in the hospital recuperating.

Hassan, whose line was reportedly switched off, it was gathered, may have been one of the victims whisked away by the terrorists with cars the criminals brought to the scene.

COAS orders

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, Tuesday visited the scene of the train attack, with a charge to troops to gun down the terrorists in the area.

He was accompanied on the visit by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

After assessing the level of damage, the COAS then ordered troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to hunt down the terrorists and ensure rescue of the kidnapped victims.

In the same vein, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) expressed shock at the twin attack which it described as unprecedented in Nigerian history.

In a statement by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, the PDP said: “The PDP received with shock, news of an attack on a passenger train along the Abuja-Kaduna railway last night. This is coming barely 24 hours after a similar attack on the Kaduna International Airport by terrorists in which a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) lost his life.

“The speed at which bandits and terrorists are taking over communities, highways, and most recently the airport and railway is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna state. Hapless citizens have continued to be killed, maimed or displaced with no signs that the bandits would be slowing down or the APC-led government in the state would bring the insecurity challenge to an end.

“The current security malaise in the state is certainly not what the people of Kaduna state bargained for. No one could ever have imagined, seven years ago, that a time would come when bandits and terrorists would take over our communities, our highways or even railways in such a brazen and daring fashion. There’s simply a total failure of governance especially as it affects the security of lives and property. This is unacceptable.”

Buhari orders security chiefs

And in his reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks and directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line.

He also directed that the system be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, a statement from his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said.

The president gave these directives in Abuja Tuesday, after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

The meeting, held in the State House, also had in attendance the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services(DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The statement quoted the president as charging the security chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure the terrorists were hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

It further said the president strongly condemned the bombing of the passenger train, describing it as a “matter of grave concern.”

“Like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.

“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” he said.

NASS worries

Similarly, the National Assembly also expressed grave concern over what it called the worsening security situation in the country.

It consequently called on the military and various security agencies to carry out full scale war against the terrorists and bandits in all their theatres of cooperation.

It specifically called on the Army and Air Force to carry out constant bombardments of hideouts of the devilish terrorists.

These were sequel to urgent motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central).

Senator Sani who rose through orders 41 and 51 of the Senate’s standing rules to get his motion debated, lamented the security situation in Kaduna state , saying it is getting worrisome on daily basis with attendant loss of innocent lives .

He said: “Within the last one week, terrorists or bandits , have stepped up their attacks in the State with killings of innocent citizens and deadly attacks on government facilities , the latest of which was the Kaduna bound train attack on Monday evening where scores of passengers were kidnapped and some killed.

“The latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada Ward.

” Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai kyauro and Fatika. They killed 50 persons and kidnapped over 100 people. They also made strategic roads in Giwa Local Government no go areas.

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport. Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life.

“When people were trying to come to grips with a week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again. Bandits also attacked a Kaduna bound train carrying over 970 passengers around Kateri – Rijana axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the State.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPG were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.”

In separate contributions, Senators Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North) and Danjumah La’ah ( PDP Kaduna South ), said heinous operations by terrorists in Kaduna state were no longer news as they happen on daily basis

In particular, Senator Kwari gave gory details of violence unleashed on passengers of the ill-fated train by terrorists.

According to him, those rescued by security agencies out of the 970 passengers trekked in the bush for two hours.

Reps

Also, after an extensive debate on the growing insecurity in Nigeria at the plenary, Tuesday, the House of Representatives resolved that its leadership should meet with the heads of military and paramilitary agencies to discuss the security situation in the country.

Those to appear before the House include the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd.); Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Director-General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu; Managing Director, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu; Managing Director, NAMA, Mathew Pwajok; and General Manager, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, who presided at the session, said the Committees on Aviation, National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, Army, Air Force, Defence and Land Transport would work with the leadership on the probe.

“We beg that the invitation be sent as soon as possible. Hopefully, we will start the meeting from tomorrow (Wednesday),” Wase said.

The resolution was based on a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, titled, ‘Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Investigate the Recent Attack at Kaduna International Airport and Reinforce Security Surveillance and Personnel in All the Nigerian Airports.’

Moving the motion, Nnaji recalled that about a year ago, bandits attacked the staff quarters of the FAAN at the Kaduna International Airport and abducted about 12 persons.

He also recalled that on Friday, there was “a horrific” attack on the airport, leading to the death of a security guard working with NAMA.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the attacks on the airport might escalate to other airports across the country, if not prevented.

He said: “The House is worried that no one is safe to travel by air if positive steps are not taken urgently to safeguard our airports from bandits’ attacks, considering the international standards on airport security management as outlined by International Civil Aviation Organisation.”

Nnaji decried that while flights on the Kaduna route were being suspended over the attack on the airport, a train on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line was also attacked Monday night, with the Nigerian Railway Corporation suspending train services on the route indefinitely.

“What it means is that the only means of transportation now to Kaduna is the road. Definitely, if it happens in other places; if they start attacking our airports, the implication is that even the international airlines will stop coming to Nigeria. That is the implication.

“And the premium on our local airlines – the premium on their insurance – will go up and the implication is that (the cost of) air tickets will double. That is why I am asking that the leadership should come to our aid to see how we can solve this problem. It is not just a committee issue; it has to do with the entire House led by the leadership, to see how we can unravel this situation.”

During the debate, Leke Abejide made reference to a statement allegedly made by Governor , asking the Armed Forces to bombard the forests housing the terrorists and flush them out.

Abejide partly said: “I just want to know whether these bandits live in hell or they live here on earth. If they are living within Nigerian territory, how come our military cannot locate where they are?

“If you notice now, a former Governor of Zamfara State was shot yesterday in the process of this attack. A lady – a medical doctor – was killed that same yesterday in the same attack. Who knows who would be the next? Most of our colleagues here depend on that train from Abuja to Kaduna every week, to visit their constituencies. How long will we continue to be talking about the same problem?”

In his contribution, Majority Whip Mohammed Monguno said: “My suggestion is that, as part of our resolution, we should call on the executive arm of government to declare a state of emergency on the security sector.”

In a similar position, another lawmaker, Aminu Suleiman said: “I never believed that this incident really happened. It surprises me and truly troubles me as a person that this thing could happen in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This thing that happened – that truly happened – actually challenged us as a nation.

“I think these bandits have taken these deliberate killings to the sovereignty of this country, far beyond what we can comprehend. So, we must accept collective failure.”

The lawmaker urged the House to “present a very formidable front” to prevent a recurrence of such attacks. “And for it not to happen, somebody somewhere must be held responsible,” he stated.

Suleiman also noted that, “it couldn’t have just been ordinary, that these people drive through the cities and challenge the security of our airport. It is not only reprehensible but also a display of general ineptitude on the part of the security (agencies) responsible for security in our airports.”