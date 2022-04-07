Train attack: One week after, janitor, caterer, NRC staff, others still missing

Exactly a week after the heinous attack on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) ill-fated AK9 train on Monday 28th March 2022, 7 out of the 20 crew members are among those still missing.

An update by the NRC on Tuesday indicated that of the 20 crew, 5 out of the NRC Staff are safe while 2 are missing, and of the 10 Janitors, 6 of them have rejoined their families but 3 are unaccounted for with one confirmed dead.

According to the NRC Managing Director, Engr Fidet Okhiria, only one out of the 3 caterers on the voyage has been seen with the other two still at large.

The report revealed that the number of phone numbers tagged non-existent on the manifest jumped from 60 on Monday to 62.

Engr Okhiria said “33 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but still no response from the other end.”

“191 persons on the manifest are now confirmed safe and at their various homes (Additional 5 persons confirmed safe today).

46 phone numbers on the manifest are still either switched off or not reachable since Tuesday morning.”

Regarding repairs to the affected coaches, the NRC helmsman explained that One coaches (SP 00020) was re-railed and safely moved to Rigasa Station. This brings the total number of recovered Coaches and safely moved to NRC Stations to 8.”

He added that Intensive track repair works continued on site to enable the recovery of the remaining coaches and locomotives.