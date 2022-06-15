Train attack: Released victims recuperate as families beg FG to rescue remaining 50

Families of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna AK-9 train, have appealed to the Federal Government to step up efforts to secure release of the remaining 50 hostages in the hands of the terrorists.

Just as the 11 victims released on Saturday, most of whom are sick, mentally unstable and traumatic, recuperate in the hospital after spending 11 weeks in the bandits den, the families said they are worried over the condition of the remaining captives, while pleading with the Federal Government to ramp up their efforts in securing the release of the 50 people remaining with the terrorists.

The family members in Kaduna on Wednesday, while appreciating the Federal Government and other stakeholders’ efforts towards the rescue of 11 out of their 61 loved ones held captive by the terrorists, told journalists in Kaduna that some of the remaining 50 passengers in captivity are sick, while others are mentally unstable.

Chairman of the victims’ families in Kaduna, Dr Abdulfatah Jimoh whose wife was among the 11 who regained their freedom on Saturday, said, 11, said, “today being the 77th day after the abduction of our loved ones in the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna Train, we are here to express our appreciation to God Almighty and thank Mr President, the service chiefs, and other Nigerians for the efforts at ensuring the release of 11 of our loved ones.

“We are also saying that we still have 50 of our loved ones in captivity and we are praying that very soon, they will also be released and reunited with us. Those that were released are still receiving treatment in the hospital, they had gone through a lot of trauma for 77 days, mental trauma, psychological trauma and mental torture. They are mentally unstable. So, they are still recuperating. We hope very soon, they will come back to their normal selves.

“Some of those still in captivity are sick according to information available to us. So, we are appealing to the Federal Government to ensure they are rescued as soon as possible.

“Even those that are not physically sick are not in good mental status, so everyone in there needs to come out as soon as possible, every one more day they spend there is a day of trauma. We are hoping, praying and appealing that all of them are rescued in the shortest possible time.”

One of the family members, Rakiya Lawal Othman, whose sister was among the released 11, said she still has a brother among the 50 in the terrorists’ den.

She lamented that even her released sister wept uncontrollably when she was asked by the terrorists to go, knowing that she was leaving her brother behind in the forest.

She however appealed to the Federal Government to hasten the process of negotiation with the abductors with a view to rescuing the others as soon as possible.

