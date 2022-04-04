Train attack: The humanity in us slowly being eroded – JNI

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) – the apex Muslim organisation in Nigeria – has said the rising security challenges in the guise of killing, maiming and kidnapping are indications that “the humanity in us is slowly being eroded.”

The group, led by Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III, also noted that any government that cannot protect the lives and properties of the people lacked the justification of remaining in office.

It also expressed worry that the tragic train attack may have indicated the nation was heading towards an unknown destination of chaos.

JNI Secretary-General Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu made the group’s position known Monday in a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna.

Titled ‘Passengers’ bound train attack along Abuja-Kaduna rail track’, the statement said: “To say the least Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) is agonised and short of words to express her-self over the gory incident of the infamous train attack which happened on Monday, 28th March, 2022. The well-orchestrated incident remains highly condemnable, reprehensible and upsetting to every rational mind.

“It appears that the continuous callous acts of mayhem, killings and arson happening almost on daily or weekly bases around us; either within communities and/or on the roads we ply, has automatically reset our human psyche that we now have accepted such dastardly acts as part of our lives, to the extent that we no longer feel it. The humanity in us is slowly being eroded thereby making us adapt to the new normal within which we, unfortunately, found ourselves.”

“It should be noted that in Islam and by all global standards, the essence of Government and Governance is solely to protect the five principal cardinal rights of the human race, the most important of which is LIFE! Any government that is incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has lost the moral justification of being there in the first place; this is enunciated in section 33(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We have however carefully studied and followed-up the unfortunate train blast especially that another train attack was reported to have occurred on the Lagos-Kano bound train, near Jaji, Kaduna state, on Thursday, 31st March, 2022, which inevitably led to the death of the locomotive operator. Therefore, this press release is premised on the fact that Nigeria is more or less heading to an unknown destination of multiple cum well-coordinated serial chaos attributable to lack of coordination and synergy from security personnel, if the news making the round is to be believed.”

“Nevertheless, history is replete of several astonishing and bravery art of governance exhibited overtime by leaders. For instance, during the time of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), he battled and expelled Banu Qaynuqa from the city Madinah, because a woman was molested in the market by one of them and the community-supported his actions. The Prophet (SAW) did not waste time but promptly attacked Banu Qaynuqa and expelled them. This served as deterrence to others with evil intentions.

“In the Nigeria of today, how many wives are raped daily in the presence of their husbands, mothers in the presence of their sons? How many daughters are raped in the presence of their fathers and sisters in the presence of their brothers? This happens a lot. and it is well known. What action did the authorities take in averting and/or to remedying such absurd and ungodly happenstance? Why must the country be brought to kneel?

“Human life is held sacrosanct in Islam that is why Allah (SWT) declared in the Glorious Quran that if a single soul is killed without just cause, then it is as if the entire humanity is wiped off the face of the earth. We claim to be people of faith and all these occurrences are allowed without any form of prompt intervention. Why? Well, it should be known that an attack on one soul; is an attack on all, and this is how the human race should be preserved and protected, but if allowed to continue we fear the consequence(s) of the innocent souls that were killed, without any fault of theirs.

“Terrorists are now becoming bolder and more belligerent by the day. They operate in any area of their choice(s) at any time they so wish. They even operate for up to 8 hours non-stop (as it was reported to have happened in Niger state last Monday), without any fear of being confronted or apprehended. Most communities are now under the bandits’ absolute control with taxes being paid to bandits–some parts of Borno, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto states and some others yet to be disclosed to the public. In fact, terrorists do what they wish knowing that there is no gun power or authority that will defy them,” the statement further added.

He said: “With all the reported resources allocated to relevant security agencies; intelligent gathering mechanism, military arsenal and tact, can’t the Government provide any convincing justification on why the security situation in the country continue to deteriorate? Why are attacks experienced all over the place and continuing unabated without any deterrence? Moreover, why must security budget and expenditure remain so secretive, despite the reported release of fund? The mind boggling train attack of Monday, 28th March, 2022, the kidnap and sporadic shootings that ensued thereafter the train en-route Kaduna needs to be seriously investigated and punitive measures taken. Although, without doubt, the security men have exhibited capacity, resilience, determination and dexterity during the rescue operation of the same ill-fated train attack.

“It is also the firm belief of most Nigerians that the Government is expected to know the enclaves and hideouts of these criminals, particularly that only Government has absolute control and use of force, and by extension it also has machineries to generate genuine information. Again, why can’t the Government proactively take the battle to the criminals’ hideouts and wipe them off? Why should the Government wait until people are attacked, lives and properties lost for them to strike and be issuing empty orders and usual condemnation? The whys are endless?”

The JNI scribe said it’s high time the security outfits were directed “to ransack the enclaves of all criminal elements and deal with them decisively. Informants should not be spared, as they are more dangerous than the killers. They should be made to face the right punishment befitting their crime. The intelligence community should beef-up their efforts in trying to dig to the root of this phenomena.

“It is also worth noting, that in recent time, scholars of social behavior have discovered that most acts of terrorism and banditry are carried out under the influence of hard drugs. As part of effort to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, the war on drug should be placed on the front burner as it is the elixir that spurs criminals to action. Suppliers, vendors and traffickers of hard drug and intoxicants must be dealt with decisively. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other security agencies should as a matter of national security note and penetrate into villages, higher institution campuses, motor parks and recreational or viewing centres, because they are now dwellings where hard drugs/substances are being peddled brazenly.

“Likewise, parents, religious and community leaders have a role to play in the fight against illicit drugs/substance pervading most households within our neighbourhoods. This should be considered a fight for all and not only for the Government.”

This is not conventional war – Lai

In a related development, Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the nation’s security agencies were battling unconventional warfare.

Mohammed, who spoke on a TVC programme, “This Morning,” said contrary to Obasanjo’s position, the Muhammadu Buhari administration was not overwhelmed by the nation’s security challenge.

Obasanjo, had , while reacting to Kaduna train attack, said: “I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

Countering the former president’s position however, the minister said the military and other security personnel were doing their best and had recorded successes in their fight against terrorism.

“We must give kudos to our military; you know that we are not fighting a conventional war but terrorism, hence the need for everyone to support the security agencies so as to win over the menace.

“The Federal Government has also given the military the enabling environment to continue in the fight against terrorism and banditry,’’ he said.

Mohammed also said: “The Federal Government is working toward ensuring that such incident does not reoccur.

“One of the things that the government wants to do is to fast-track the installation of a surveillance and monitoring system, not just on the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

“But also on the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe rail tracks to ensure that at any given time we will be able to monitor from the control room.”

Gunmi on suspended cleric

Meanwhile, controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has backed the suspension of the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Abuja, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, over an ‘inciting sermon.’

In the sermon last Friday, Khalid lashed at the Buhari-led government over the recent train attack in Kaduna and related killings by bandits in the Northern Nigeria and across the country.

Commenting on the cleric’s suspension, however, thinks otherwise as he has condemned the sermon, saying it was riddled with “sentiments overriding intellect.”

In a chat with journalists on Monday in Kaduna, Gumi said what Imam Khalid did was worse than “the few kidnappings” being perpetrated by bandits.

Gunmi, an ex-military officer said: “It’s a case of sentiments overriding intellect. Calling masses not to vote out incompetent government by massive voting is worse than the few kidnappings and a misplaced judgement.”

