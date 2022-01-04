TRAIN trains Oboroche women, youth on entrepreneurial skills

Oboroche Ubaha Autonomous Community in Orodo, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state ended the year 2021 on cheery note when one of their sons based in the United States sponsored a skill acquisition programme to enhance the economic well-being of women and youth in the community.

Tagged UDpreneurship-Oboroche Skill Empowerment Project, it was coordinated by Transformation Africa Initiative (TRAIN) Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation.

In all, 172 persons were trained in various skills, covering confectionery, cosmetology, farming, solar, hair making, painting, leather works and more.

The essence of the skills training is to reduce unemployment and social vices through skill and entrepreneurship empowerment.

Sponsor of the project, Udodiri Eze alias Ezekwemba said that the project was devoid of political or any other colouration.

“It is just our own little way of contributing our quota to combating the challenges of insecurity, unemployment, poverty and improving the standard of living in our community. It is also our way of helping people to identify and develop their talent.

“It is better to teach the people how to fish, than to give them fish. We must go beyond giving people rice, cow and cash to celebrate. We need to empower them to earn sustainable income and improve their wellbeing.”

The executive director of TRAIN, Pastor Jarlath Nnamdi Onuegbu said, “The skill-up project is a free skill acquisition and empowerment programme organised to reduce the rate of unemployment and social vices in the target community which might extend to other communities and to the country at large.

“We believe that usefully engaging the participants with skills would make them financially benefit themselves and provide for their loved ones. We also believe that when we equip one idle person, say a widow, with a skill and a startup support, the widow would have the potential of providing the basic needs of two or more extra persons.”

According to the coordinator, “The people trained gained skills that have improved their lives, added value to their lives, some have started producing and marketing their products without any support, while others may need little support to take off.”

Participants were also exposed to add-ons such as introduction to NAFDAC, SON, and CAC registrations, time management in business, mentorship in business, innovation in business, product quality control and quality assurance and business tips.

Related

No tags for this post.