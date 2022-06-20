Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project: Nigeria is fully ready – Sylva

The federal government has restated its readiness to ensure the completion of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, who said this at the opening ceremony of talks between Nigeria, Niger Republic, and Algeria on the reactivation of the TSGP project Monday in Abuja said that the reactivation and quick completion of the project will not only boost gas production but also boost the economy of all countries involved in the project.

The Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project is a partnership between Nigeria, Niger Republic, and Algeria. The project is expected to serve the European market.

“It is important more than ever before to take our gas to the European market. I have had a lot of visits from European countries asking for alternative gas supply from Africa because, as you know, gas is now a weapon of war between Russia and Ukraine. And so, more than ever before, our gas is needed. Let us not waste time, let us fasttrack this project. For us in Nigeria, we have already started.”

Sylva said that with it’s proven gas reserves of 250mtcf, Nigeria is ready to support the project.

According to Sylva, “If we bring all the gas from Nigeria, Niger Republic and Algeria, we would be a significant supplier of gas in the world.

In his speech, Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab noted that the TSGP will have a significant and positive impact on the socio-economic development of the countries especially at a time there is strong demand for gas globally.

