Transcorp appoints Oliver Andrews as an independent non-executive director

The Board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate, has today announced the appointment of Oliver Andrews to the Board, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Mr Andrews brings over 35 years of experience in infrastructure development, public-private partnerships and strategic advisory working with regional and international institutions, international corporations and DFIs. Mr Andrews most recently served as the Chief Investment Officer at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of the largest investors in infrastructure solutions in Africa, where he oversaw the growth of assets under management, from US$1 billion to over US$8.4 billion, including significant investments in the energy and natural resources sector.

Commenting on his appointment, the Group Chairman Transcorp Plc, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON said “We are delighted to welcome Oliver to the Board of Transcorp, as we execute on delivering our purpose of “Improving Lives, Transforming Nigeria”. His experience of power and infrastructure will be a great asset to Transcorp, as we continue to implement our strategies of suppling robust, dependable power in Nigeria and across Africa.”

Oliver has held several senior positions, including being Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer of the African Finance Corporation, Managing Director of the Gambia Ports Authority, and a strategic advisor to several governments as a member of the Africa & Middle East and Commonwealth Infrastructure Technical Advisory Groups. He is the pioneer Chairman of the Africa Infrastructure Development Association, member of the Global Climate Finance Lab and Chair of the Africa Centre.