Transcorp boss advocates infrastructure devt to boost local tourism



As governments around the world implement strategies to boost local economies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Managing Director of Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola, says investing in infrastructure development will boost domestic and international tourism in Nigeria.

She said this while representing the Tourism and Hospitality Sector at the virtual Presidential Policy Dialogue which had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.



“We have not maximised our tourism potential as much as we should have done and infrastructure plays a vital part in this. Developing infrastructure in the rural areas where natural land formations and fascinating tourist’s sites have found themselves is critical to the growth of the sector. “

“We require active participation from all stakeholders to achieve this development. The private sector needs to work with the government to develop the tourism monuments of our Nation, building better infrastructure such as roads, telecommunications, airports that can link the tourist sites and attract both local and international tourists.”



Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, during his comments at the event, also stressed that the deepening of engagement between public and private sectors on infrastructure development is essential for jobs preservation and modernisation of Nigeria’s economy.