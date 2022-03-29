Transcorp Group grows PBT 1,600% to N27.9bn as PAT leaps by 530%

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, with investments in Hospitality, Power, and Oil and Gas sectors, has reported significant performance, across all its major investment lines, for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Notwithstanding the tough operating and business environment, the conglomerate saw its revenue leap appreciably by 48 per cent to close the full year 2021 at N111.2 billion; compared to N75.3 billion recorded at the end of 2020; while operating income grew by 114 per cent from N18 billion in 2020 to N38.5 billion in the year under consideration.

Its audited results released to the Nigerian Exchange also showed that profit before tax grew significantly by 1,600 per cent, rising from N1.6 billion at the end of the 2020 financial year to N27.9 billion, while profit after tax which had stood at N3.8 billion the previous year, shot up by over 530 per cent to close the year at N23.9 billion. Shareholders’ funds also grew by 53 per cent from N95,4 billion to N146 billion in the year under consideration.

Commenting on the remarkable performance, Transcorp’s President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Omogiafo, noted that the performance was achieved as a result of the improved performance across all its businesses, adding that the conglomerates’ various investments in key segments of energy and hospitality had been turning in huge returns.