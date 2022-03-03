Transcorp Hotels’ revenue grows 114% to N21.74bn

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced its Audited Financial Statements for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The results published on the Nigerian Group Exchange showed a 114 per cent growth in Revenue to N21.74 billion from N10.16 billion as of December 2020, while Gross Profit rose by 143 per cent to N16.23 billion from N6.67 billion.

The Company’s results show an impressive growth in its performance signaling its strong recovery from the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic in 2020. The performance also reflects the Company’s resilience and nimbleness, as it consistently leverages innovation to achieve an outstanding performance, breaking occupancy, and revenue records in 2021.

“We are very pleased with the incredibly strong operating performance of our businesses, as most segments improved in 2021. Our leisure demand remained strong throughout the year as different leisure packages introduced continue to drive occupancy,” said Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc.

“We believe that Transcorp Hotels Plc is well-positioned to continue to capitalise on the recovery in the hospitality industry as we work towards achieving our vision of becoming Africa’s leading hospitality brand. We are on launching several projects that have been in the pipeline to further our play of being a full-service hospitality brand and diversify our portfolio,” Mrs. Olusola added. “We are excited about the opportunities to deliver continued growth in 2022, as we remain focused on strengthening our business and investing for the future.”

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom Chairman Transcorp Hotels Plc. in his comments said he expects the hospitality industry to continue to recover in 2022.