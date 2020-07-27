Transfer: Conte dismisses Messi rumours

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has denied suggestions that his team could sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer.

There are several reports that the Nerazzurri will look to pull off a deal for the Argentine when his contract at Camp Nou expires.

Conte however branded it as a rumour insisting it would be impossible for the Serie A club to sign the 33-year-old.

“We are talking about fantasy football, situations that at the moment cannot be linked to Inter. There’s nobody who doesn’t want Messi. But such a situation is very, very, very far from Inter,” Conte told reporters.

Messi was hugely critical of his club in the aftermath of their 2-1 loss to Osasuna on July 16, with the Catalan giants conceding this season’s La Liga title to Real Madrid.

The South American has again been in excellent form at club level this term, scoring 30 times and contributing 26 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.