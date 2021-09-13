Transfer your skills back home, group urges Diaspora Nigerians

Executive Director, Alpha Ajoge Foundation, Comrade Hypa Cee Ajoge, has admonished Nigerians in the Diaspora to show patriotism and be committed to transferring their skills back home in order to contribute to national development.

Comrade Ajoge while speaking with Blueprint in Abuja, Monday, stated that many Nigerians in the Diaspora constitute the bulk of manpower and professional pools adding value to the socio-economic growth and development of foreign nations, noting that a transfer of such skills would grow the country’s economy, especially at this period of indebted and economic strangulation.

According to Ajoge, Nigerians in humanitarian space, owners of multinational corporations and individual entrepreneurs – home and abroad – should join hands with Alpha Ajoge Foundation in providing financial resources and skills that will help in wealth creation, which will serve as support to Nigerians especially those in Abuja, Kaduna and Kogi state.

He said, “It’s time for all our sectors to become more responsive to building a better Nigeria. For instance, our churches must start to lead in community projects, like building refugee camps for women fleeing violence-prone areas, build free schools, vocational centres. Church leaders should also get professionals in their congregations to volunteer in these projects, not just ask them to donate monies and pay tithes.”

He urged organisations to also invest in adult skill training that could enhance livelihood as well as enable the country meet with UN Sustainable Development Goals before 2030.

“The change we all clamoured for is within our powers to drive and collectively we can do so like what happened in Canada and Malaysia,” he said.