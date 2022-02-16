Transition: AMAC Chairman-elect to meet candidates of different parties

The Chairman-elect of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has said he is looking forward to a meeting with candidates of different political parties that contested the 2022 FCT Area Council election.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday in Abuja, when officials of the 2022 AMAC Transition Committee paid him a congratulatory visit, Maikalangu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said there was need to exchange ideas with the different candidates on how to make AMAC better.

He said: “First of all, I want to say that it was God that made my victory on Saturday to be possible. I am also grateful to the people of AMAC, who came and voted massively for our great party, the PDP, to ensure that we won the election. We look forward to a smooth transition in government.

“I am happy that the AMAC Transition Committee thought it worthy to organise a meeting of all candidates who participated in the just concluded FCT Area Council election. We are interested in working together to exchange ideas for the betterment of AMAC. They have ideas that we don’t have, so we need to work together to harmonise ideas to take AMAC to greater heights. We look forward to meeting with them.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the 2022 AMAC Transition Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, who presented a congratulatory letter to Maikalangu, said the outgoing Chairman of AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, set up the committee in December 2021 to ensure that candidates contesting the Chairmanship position will know the numerous projects of the administration for sustainability.

“On December 22, 2021, AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, inaugurated the AMAC 2022 Transition Committee and appointed me the chairman as he came up with the wisdom to set up this committee because some candidates contest elections in some states without any idea of what they are contesting for.

“The agenda of the committee is in two phases. We are done with the first phase, which is bringing the candidates on board to know the projects of the council. This second phase is to ensure smooth transition from the present administration to the next. We have concluded plans to invite all the candidates who participated in the Chairmanship election to a meeting with AMAC Chairman, including the Chairman-elect by next week,” he said.