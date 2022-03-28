Transition: Candido reels out regrets, to handover May 20 



Outgoing Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has expressed regret that paucity of funds and time constraints have prevented him from initiating and completing numerous projects he had in mind for different parts of the council.

Speaking Monday in Abuja, during a valedictory visit to the palace of Chief of Jiwa, HRH (Dr) Idris Musa, Candido regretted that since 1997 that the chiefs were appointed in different communities of the FCT, they were yet to be promoted, unlike their counterparts in different states across the federation.

He said: “I have been touring different chiefdoms in the FCT since last week to pay valedictory visits to the village chiefs and community people that supported my election as two-term chairman of AMAC. Since I’ll be leaving office on May 20, the ideal thing to do is to say ‘thank you’ to the good people of AMAC for supporting my administration in the close to six years we have been in office.

“Like I appealed to the people of Garki and Karu last week, I also appeal to the people of Jiwa to support the incoming administration of Maikalangu. We should pray for him to succeed the way I succeeded, because he is going to determine our fate for three or six years as AMAC chairman.

“I had numerous projects I had in mind to execute for the council, including roads, but paucity of funds and time constraints prevented that. But I still have few weeks in office and will still do my best to complete as many projects as possible. Nevertheless, government is a continuum, so I hope that the incoming administration will look into completing some of the projects I started that they will find useful.

“Also, the chiefs in AMAC are ripe for being upgraded to first class chiefs. I don’t know what is the problem, but since 1997 that they were turbaned, there has not been a single promotion, whereas their counterparts in Nasarawa and other states have been upgraded to first class chiefs. 25 years is a long time for the chiefs in the FCT to remain in the same position. It is not fair. It is as if the authorities are looking down on the chiefs, which is not supposed to be so.

“If it were within my powers, I would have upgraded the chiefs the first day I came into office, because I have a lot of respect for them. However, I can only appeal to the authorities to look into promoting the chiefs. They deserve the promotion.”

On his part, Sarkin of Jiwa, Dr Idris Musa, said Candido has created the record of being the first chairman to pay a valedictory visit to the chiefdom and hoped he will aspire for higher positions.

“Candido came as a blessing to us. To be a leader is not easy. As a leader, you can’t see everything. Hypocritical people will tell you that you’re doing well, just to curry favour from you. They’re not your true friends. Only your true friends will tell you the truth. Candido has tasted the Chairmanship position and knows what is good and bad.

“Whatever mistake he made as a chairman, he will have the opportunity to correct them when he gets to a higher position. He is the first in history to pay a valedictory visit to my palace. Whoever he offended as AMAC chairman should forgive him. If you don’t do that, God will not forgive you. His successor will have our support because we will be affected whether we support him or not. So, God will see Candido through in whatever position he wants to attain,” he said.

Candido is scheduled to handover May 20, 2022.