Transition: Candido urges councillors-elect to support incoming chair to succeed





Outgoing chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged newly elected councillors and principal legislative officers in the council to support the incoming administration of Hon. Christopher Zakka; in order for the later to contribute his quota to the development of the council.

Addressing the councillors Wednesday in Abuja during a two-day joint retreat he organised for outgoing and incoming legislatures in AMAC, Candido said the euphoria of their winning elections in February should be controlled for them to face the business of lawmaking and fulfilling the promises they made to their constituents.

He said: “I am indebted to the good people of AMAC for giving us the opportunity to serve them. I pray that God will give the incoming councillors the privilege and wisdom to pilot the affairs of AMAC. Our time is ticking and we will leave office on May 20. The incoming officials today will be outgoing tomorrow. Three years is just like three months. It is just like yesterday that some of the councillors here were elected, but I am glad that they made impact in the different capacities they served.

“This retreat is pertinent as the outgoing councillors will enrich the incoming councillors with the knowledge of what the office is all about and what they should expect. Certainly, you will meet challenges, especially with regards to meeting expectations and fulfilling the promises you made to your people during campaign. From experience, I have come to realise that people make more of personal requests to political office holders than requests that will benefit the public.

“However, don’t make promises you can’t keep to your people. You may have celebrated your electoral victory with your people in the past, but now is the time to face serious issues of fulfilling your promises to your people. We are so much concerned about AMAC as an institution. The destiny of AMAC lies in your hands. AMAC is different from other area councils and has numerous challenges, including interventions and interests from authorities looking down and disregarding the council.

“It is not going to be rosy or easy for you. You are coming at a time that the security situation is deteriorating, alongside poor economy. The people will complain to you and your stomach will also complain to you. You are going to face a lot of challenges, but you will succeed if you are determined.

“We brought you together to exchange ideas with the outgoing councillors. We are concerned about AMAC as an institution. We have done our best to construct roads, provide electricity to communities, provide water and other amenities, but we didn’t do all. People need more. So, encourage your chairman to continue from where we stopped. We have been asking the electorate to support you during our valedictory tour for you to succeed the way we did.

“We established AMAC Microfinance Bank, AMAC Community Radio in Karshi, AMAC Marshal, AMAC IPDC, among others, but you will sustain the projects and you need to make enabling laws to back them where necessary. Your chairman-elect need your support, not condemnation. You can disagree in your legislation, but don’t let it distract your administration. Support your chairman and give him the enabling laws that will help him in his duties.”