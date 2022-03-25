Transition: Support my successor to sustain AMAC’s projects, Candido urges residents

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged residents of the council to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration that will take over from him on May 20; in order for his legacies to be sustained.

Speaking Friday in Abuja, during a valedictory visit to the Chief of Karu, Dr Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, the Sa’karuyi of Karu Chiefdom, Candido said that, though the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the AMAC election in February, as a result of internal crisis, the numerous projects he initiated must be built on for the betterment of the Council.

He said: “This valedictory tour may seem too early to many people, because we will stay in office until May 20, when we will hand over to the PDP administration. However, the reason for our starting out this early is as a result of many activities that may affect us if we decide to delay this Thank You tour to the chiefs and people who supported us throughout our six years in office.

“For instance, our great party, the APC, will be holding its national convention tomorrow, where the party leadership will be elected. After next week, Muslims will engage in fasting, which may last for a whole month. I didn’t want to bother people to embark on tour, while they’re fasting. Also, by May, we’ll be engaged in the transition process for a smooth take over by the incoming administration.

“Our administration will clock six years on 20th May, 2022. Election has been held and the winners and losers are already known. Power comes from God and He has given it to Maikalangu to oversee the affairs of AMAC at this point. We don’t want to stress the incoming administration to start tilling the soil.”

He added: “Having said that, I want to reiterate that AMAC is an institution that is bigger than us. We will always come and go, but AMAC will always be here. I am about to finish my tenure and another administration will take over. The projects we executed must not be stopped or closed, because it will affect affect different families feeding from our employment.

“The AMAC Community Radio is there and providing information to many people in Karshi and beyond; using indigenous language. The AMAC IPDC is there with over 2 billion naira project being done by the organization and cannot be closed because it will affect different families. AMAC Marshall is there and should not be closed because Candido initiated it, among other projects. The AMAC Microfinance Bank is there and providing loans of millions of naira to different families and therefore should not be destroyed.

“If you take over from me, don’t destroy what I built. Instead, build on them. With time, with execution of projects to add to existing ones, AMAC will be a great council. I enjoyed the blessings and support of the Chief and people of Karu. However, I want you to give the same support you gave me to my successor. I also want you to bless the incoming administration.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Karu, HRH (Dr) Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, urged Candido to consider contesting for House of Representatives position in the 2023 general elections, saying his knowledge, experience and services will be greatly appreciated by AMAC in the National Assembly.

He said: “I inherited 11 village heads when I became Chief of Karu, but I now have 23 village heads and Hon. Candido is still interested in having more before he leaves office. He has done his

best as AMAC chairman. He brought about many positive changes in the council. This is the first time we will be having this special honour. I have served under three different council chairmen. The previous two didn’t think it important to do what Candido just did today.

“Candido, after seeking our support to win election two times came back to thank us before leaving. He is a great leader that deserves to be emulated. We want him to attain higher positions in politics. We need him to represent us in the House of Representatives. He has displayed knowledged and understanding as AMAC chairman and his experiences will be greatly appreciated. We also pray that the incoming administration will sustain his legacies and achievements.”