Transparency: Council chairmen urged to involve residents in budgetary processes

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Candido, has called on chairmen of local governments in the country to involve residents of their council in the budgetary processes.

Candido who noted this during the AMAC town hall meeting in Jiwa community on Participatory Budgeting organized by ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), said it will bring about transparency and everyone in the council a sense of belonging and reduce the pressure on local government administrators.

Candido explained that “participatory budgeting gives an opportunity for the people to be involved in taking decision they want. It will reduce criticism and prioritization will come into play.”

He urged other councils in the country to learn from the experience of AMAC who introduced participatory budgeting two years ago and has got testimonies to give.

Also, the Director of Programme, ActionAid Nigeria, Suwaiba Yakubu-Jubrin said the exercise was part of open governance, which creates a straight and open way to administer a council.

She said the process helps in further bonding the political leaders and the people and further assist the government in getting needed information and support that will go a long way in delivering on their mandate.

She said though the entire process is still in its early stage and still yet to be introduce all over Nigeria.

She further assured that ActionAid will continue to support it and get to bring many councils into it.