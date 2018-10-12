Transparency: NGOs hold scorecard analysis for projects in 7 Kaduna communities

Lawful Engagement and Development Society (LEADS) and Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LAWN) yesterday held quarterly scorecard analysis for seven Kaduna communities in a bid to improve transparency and accountability.

The programme, under the Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigerian Education Sector (STATNES) and funded by the Mac Arthur Foundation, urged the communities that have SUBEB or UBEC education projects in their domain to take ownership of such projects, monitor and supervise it to ensure that standard materials are used.

According to LEAD Programme Officer, Mr. Fidelis Otene, “the essence of the event is to look at the various SUBEB and UBEC projects handled by contractors to ensure that there is accountability and transparency in the way the projects are done.

These projects are based in Kaura, Chikun and Soba local government areas.

“We brought together stakeholders from seven communities of Rido, Buruku, Tsaunin Kura, Kujama, Gwagwada and Tsohon Gaiya all in Chikun local government area.

These are communities where SUBEB and UBEC projects are sited.

Some projects are completed, others are ongoing.

We engage the people to help by monitoring the projects to ensure that they meet up with standard.

“From the community monitoring reports, some communities reported that some projects have been abandoned, others reported intensified efforts in terms of project completion.” One of the participants, Malam Kabiru Isyaku Haruna from Buruku in Chikun local government area said the project sited in their community, a block of two classrooms by the local government council is ongoing and they are satisfied with the contractor.

