Transport minister expresses concern over spate of road accident

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has expressed concern that the issue of Road safety has become a priority both at the National and Global levels considering its impact on the society at large.

Amaechi while quoting the World Health Organization said 3,400 people die on the roads every day and tens of millions of them are injured or disabled.

Amaechi ,noted this at the just concluded inauguration of a 2-day Road Safety Multi-Stakeholders Conference holding in Abuja called for enforcement of road traffic rules and more stringent penalties for those who violate and breach the laid down procedures guiding road use, noting that if traffic offence is criminalised and offenders are made to pay hugely, it will serve as deterrent and drastically reduce road accidents.

In a press statement signed by the Director / Head (Press and Public Relations in the ministry ,Muhammed Idris, the minister stressed that most disheartening is the fact that Children, pedestrians, cyclists and the elderly are the most vulnerable.

According to the Minister, the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is placing Road Safety issues on the front burner aimed at promoting good practices that address behavioural risk factors.

Amongst them are Public enlightenment, Capacity Building and enforcement and this Conference on Road Safety Multi-Stakeholders is one of such and it is hoped that the outcome will curb road mishaps and ultimately reduce the carnage on the road.

Rotimi Amaechi recommended some safety measures such as avoiding over speed, driving when one is exhausted, driving and making or receiving calls; stressing that if these tips are adhered to, it will curb the rate of accidents on the roads.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.