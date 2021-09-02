TRCN: I‘ll reposition Nigeria’s teaching profession to global standards – Ajiboye

Reappointed Chief Executive/Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof Segun Ajiboye, Wednesday, promised to continue to reposition Nigeria’s teaching profession to global standards.

Prof Ajiboye stated this in Ibadan while speaking on his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chief Executive/Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) for another five year-term.

He stressed that, in doing this, he would pursue in the next five years, improvement in the welfare of teachers in Nigeria as well as deepen the deployment of technology in teaching.

Thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the confidence reposed in him for another five years, Prof Ajiboye described his reappointment as the reward for hard work

“I want to thank Mr President for the confidence reposed in me to be reappointment. The president has thrown another challenge at me to translate the vision to action,” he said.

Prof Ajiboye also commended the staff of TRCN for a successful first term and solicited for more support from the staff to be able to achieve the lofty goals of the Council.

“Together with my team in TRCN, we shall deliver. In the next five years, teachers’ welfare and technology in teaching profession will be pursued. We shall deepen professionalism in the teaching Professor to ensure that Nigerian teaching profession continues to rank among the best in the world.”