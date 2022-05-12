Treat Sokoto student’s killers as criminals, Kukah tells authorities 

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has condemned the killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Ms Deborah Yakubu, just as he called for the matter to be treated as a criminal act and all the culprits be brought to book.

Deborah, a 200 level female Christian student, was reportedly stoned to death and set ablaze following an argument with fellow students online and the Muslims among them claimed that she blasphemed.

Bishop Kukah, in a statement titled: Murder Of Ms Deborah Yakubu, stated: “I have received with deep shock the news of the tragedy that occurred in the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, leading to the gruesome murder of Ms Deborah Yakubu, a 200 level Home Economics student today.

“We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and call on the authorities to investigate this tragedy and ensure that all the culprits are brought to book.

“The only obligation owed her immediate family, her fellow students and the school authority is the assurance that those who are guilty of this inhuman act, no matter their motivation are punished according to the extent laws of the land.

“This has nothing to do with religion. Christians have lived peacefully with their Muslim neighbours in Sokoto over the years. This matter must be treated as a criminal act and the law must take its course.”

Bishop Kukah called on all Christians in Sokoto and around to remain calm and pray for the repose of the soul of Ms Deborah.

“It is the first obligation we owe her. May God grant her eternal rest and console her immediate family,” the statement added.

