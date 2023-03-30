Tremor: Many in fear, scamper for safety as Enugu governor-elect, others receive certificates of return 

Enugu state governor-elect, Barr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, Thursday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Twenty-three members-elect of the Enugu State House of Assembly also received their Certificates of Return.

However, the presentation of certificates suffered a hitch as there was a cracking sound heard in the hall of Bon Platinum Hotel, Enugu where the presentation took place.

Mbah and his deputy and some House of Assembly members-elect had been presented with their certificates before the uncanny sound was which sent the people scampering out of the hall.

After an interlude of about thirty minutes, the exercise resumed but many stayed outside for fear that the edifice might collapse.

The unusual interruption turned what could have been a joyous moment into anxiety in an occasion witnessed by prominent personalities including the outgoing deputy governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, among dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, the INEC National Commissioner for Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states, Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu, urged the elected persons not to disappoint the people, the electorate who gave them the mandate.

He said the Commission was resolute in conducting credible elections using modern gadgets such as the BVAS to ensure that the people’s expectation was met.

