Tribunal assures accelerated hearing on PRP’s petition in Jos



The Plateau state National and State Houses of Assembly, Election Tribunal has held its inaugural/pre-trial setting, with assurance to dispense justice to all parties.

The three-man panel tribunal of Justices: Zainab M. Bashir, Khadi Usman Umar, chaired by Justice Hope O. Ozoh, gave the assurance.

The candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Muhammad Adam Alkali, is challenging the declaration and return of Hon. Musa Agah, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after the February 26, 2022 bye-election into Bassa/Jos North federal constituency.

Justice Ozoh said: “We will not tolerate unnecessary cross examinations from counsels. We urge counsels to accord us maximum cooperation to enable us work within time.”

According to the tribunal chairman, journalists should endeavour to report fairly, and truthfully.

Justice Uzoh said the tribunal would provisionally admit all objected documents, while counsel will state reasons why he is objecting to it in his final address to the tribunal.

He granted leave for the respondent’s counsel, Sunny Odey, to file their motion of Preliminary Objection (PO), adding that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction to hear the petition.

On her part, Justice Zainab M. Bashir, said counsels should be mindful of the fact that “we will give accelerated hearing to the petition.”

Counsel to the petitioners Yakubu H. Ruba SAN, said while fielding questions from journalists that they were hopeful that the tribunal would do justice to the petition.

He said: “The election was conducted not in substantial compliance with the electoral law.

“Secondly, based on the cases on ground and by the provision of the law, the PDP has no candidate in the election.”

Counsel to the respondents, Sunny Odey, also expressed satisfaction in the manner the inaugural and pre-trial proceedings were conducted.

