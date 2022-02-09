Tribute to a distinguished Nigerian

It was with sadness that I received the news of the passing away of Kawu Inspector Augustine Okom rtd, fondly called Baban Ella, the man that inspired my article ‘Person of the year? More than person of the year’ or ‘Beyond Person of the year’ as published in some of the Nigerian newspapers recently.

Words can’t express how devastated I am. On February 2, 2022, we met in the evening, when I was going for Magrib prayers, I greeted him and he responded as usual, with humility. Coincidentally, I met him again while returning from the mosque and we greeted each other, as if we hadn’t met earlier. I didn’t know that was the last time I would meet Kawu.

The grief that enveloped Sabon Garin community of Tukari B ward since his death, is, to say the least, unmatched in recent memory. Here was a great man who lived genuinely loving all people, irrespective of faith, gender, age, and social status. Thus, the outpouring of sincere condolences, the avalanche of people that came from far and wide to sympathise with the family have done the least for a man, who meant so well and truly cared.

Since his demise, it has been tribute galore in Sabon Gari and the larger Jalingo metropolis, which are all testimonies of a life well-lived. This delineated what he was to all and soundry. They were appreciation of a life well-spent in pursuing peace, unity, and progress of our country, starting from his immediate locality. I would use few examples from the mourners’ experience with the deceased to buttress my point.

My friend Ibrahim Abubakar, who happens to be one of the neighbours of the late Kawu Augustine for over two decades: since my friend was a little child had narrated some remarkable things about the life and times of this great Nigerian, ‘Kawu’s death has touched me beyond words. I can never forget this kind, patient, and understanding man. I have a lot to say about him. But let me recount one of those.

Some years ago I had lost my phone and had only my sim card, it was a tough time. Somehow Kawu noticed it and called me to his home. He brought out the two phones he was using: a Blackberry, when Blackberry phones were trendy and another android phone. He asked me to choose any of the two. I was moved. I thanked him but declined. He pressed on and removed his sim from the Blackberry bold 5, when they were what most people craved and handed it over to me. It didn’t matter to him that it was better than the other phone he hadn’t chosen. That was Kawu, a selfless man. It took me days to assimilate this sheer generosity. In spite of all these, I think his most outstanding quality was patience. He was always patient no matter what happened. It’s rare to find people like him, ‘ Ibrahim said.

I have met different people: Bashir Abubakar, Uchenna, Nuruddeen Sa’adu Garwa, Bello B Bayo, Rabiu J, Musa Lele, Babangida BK, Bello over, Murtala Commissioner, Coach Usman, and so many other elders, who gave me inspiring, educative, and thought-provoking detailed accounts that spanned decades with the highly respected retired police man, who passed away few days ago.

For want of space I would put it succinctly all they have said. Although, he was a reserved man, of course in expressing opinions and not being sluggish. But many of the people told me, when they had any misunderstanding with their spouse, friends, parents, or anyone he knew: he always was their go-between. He had silently mediated in disputes that helped to save so many marriages, friendships, and associations. They all said they had never seen anyone as patient and unassuming as he was.

Kawu was everything Nigeria needed to overcome her challenges: his understanding of the intricacies of living in a deeply polarised country as ours was exemplary. He found ways to flawlessly live in peace with people of all faiths and tribes. He has now left us with practical examples that will forever linger in my mind. Our leaders and indeed, we the led as well need to learn from the life of this patriotic and highly considerate Nigerian: we are not enemies, but victims of our failure to give peace a chance by tolerating one another, knowing full well we can’t all be the same. We must not allow the toxic nature of Nigerian politics to rob us of living peacefully with one another: because of self-serving orchestrated differences. Thank you for everything Kawu. Kawu you lived.

On behalf of my family and Sabon Gari neighbourhood, I send my sincere condolences to the family of this distinguished Nigerian. May God give the family and all of us, who learnt a lot from him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Sansani writes from Turaki B, Jalingo, Taraba state. He can be contacted via [email protected]

