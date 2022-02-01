Tribute to a loving mother Hashiya Abubakar

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahin rajiun (from Allah we come and to him we will all return). The death of my mother, Hashiya Abubakar, on Wednesday last week closed the final chapter of her life. On Tuesday, before her demise, she was hale and healthy. Though, old and hypertensive, she had been managing the condition until the cold hand of death snatched her away.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, immediately i returned from morning prayer, my wife informed me that the health condition of “Inna,” as we fondly called her, had changed. I rushed to her room and found she was unconscious and being held by my elder sister. I quickly put a call to our physician. But before he arrived, she had slumped and answered the call of her Creator.

“Innalillahi wainna ilahin rajiun”. One thing that gladdens my heart was our parting words before she died. Whenever we greetef her or presented anything, she would praise and bless us. Alhamdulillah.



Interestingly, the large crowd that attended her funeral signified she lived a fullfiled life. Being her sixth child, I remember vividly how i was treated by her. She was so simple to the extent that she never raised a cane against me. Growing under her care was the best thing to have ever happened to me and my elders. We were morally trained by her.

She was quiet, generous and caring. She always encouraged us to visit our relatives and loving ones, as doing so attracts rewards from Allah (SWA). Whenever there was an occasion, be it marriage, naming ceremony or funeral, she will be visibly present. Those who came to condole with us testified this virtue and talked about her simplicity and how she always visited them. They encouraged us to imbibe these good virtues.

While death is inevitable and every human being must one day taste it, her demise will continue to linger in my heart for long. However, we take solace in the fact that she lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. May her gentle soul rest in aljannah. Ameen.

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua, Kaduna state

[email protected]