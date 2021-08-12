Tricycle operator rape female passenger in Edo

A commercial tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operator identified as Akpan Confidence is currently cooling off at the cell of Edo state Police command for allegedly robbing and raping his female passenger.

The victim (name withheld) reportedly hired Confidence’s tricycle about 8pm on July 23, 2021 for a ride to Ugbor Quarters in Oredo local government area of the state.

Blueprint gathered that, half way into the journey, the suspect, 24, allegedly told his unsuspecting victim that the other end of road was unmotorable.

The suspect was said to have thereafter diverted the unsuspecting female passenger to an uncompleted building on a lonely road.

At the uncompleted building, the suspect allegedly brought out a cutlass and threatened to kill the female passenger if he was not allowed to have his way.

Police sources said the suspect robbed the victim of her cash, IPhone and thereafter demanded for sex.

The turn of event was said to have led to struggle between the duo during which the tricycle operator overpowered his victim and allegedly raped her.

Spokesman for Edo state Police command, SP Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested through high technical intelligence.

He disclosed that the Police would profile the suspect to ascertain if he has been involved in the attack and robbery of innocent persons in the state.