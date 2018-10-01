Triumph returns to permanent site 6 years after closure

The Triumph Publishing Company which was closed down in 2012 has resumed full operation following the revitalisation of the company by the administration of Gov.

Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

Managing Director of the company, Malam Lawan Sabo disclosed this while addressing a news conference in Kano at the weekend.

He said the company which resumed operation on Friday, September 27, 2018 would begin weekly publication of The Triumph Newspapers pending when it would commence daily production.

He commended Ganduje and the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba for their commitment towards the revitalisation of the company which was closed down over six years ago.

“The Triumph Publishing Company is not only a publishing company but a training ground for journalists as the company had produced a number of journalists who had made their mark in the profession.

“The paper had produced prominent journalists like Garba Shehu, the SSA to President on Media and Publicity, Malam Mohammed Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Information and late Bilkisu Yusuf, former Editor of the New Nigerian Newspaper, among others,” he said.

He said the company would continue to partner with individuals and corporate organisations to enable it remain afloat.

According to him, the management of the company would also continue welcome useful criticisms and suggestions with a view to ensuring effective service delivery.

He promised to bring back some of the best staff of the company who were redeployed to other ministries, departments and agencies after the closure of the company.

He said bringing back the best hands to the company was necessary in order to enable the company resume on a sound footing.

On revenue generation, the managing director said the company would diversify in order to generate more revenue for the company

