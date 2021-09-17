Troops arrest 2 suspects, recover 370 ammunition in Plateau



The joint security taskforce under Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has Thursday, intercepted two 2 suspects with 370 rounds of ammunition.

Military information officer in charge of OPSH Major Ishaku Takwa, said in a press release.

He said the ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder car with registration number Plateau LGT 772 JN.

“Luck ran out of the suspect when the driver of the car attempted to maneuvre the military check point located at Werreng along road Barkin Ladi – Jos in Plateau state.

“Unfortunately for the suspects, their car hit the barricade at the check point which resulted in the death of one of the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects Sergeant Azi Jonathan, a 30-year-old serving police traffic warden drove the vehicle and Mr Nengak Daniel, a 60 year old were intercepted by the troops during stop and search operation at a checkpoint,” he said.

According to Takwa, the body of the deceased suspect have been handed over to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Barkin Ladi while the other suspect is undergoing interrogation.

He said a Toyota Pathfinder car, a cash sum of two hundred and five thousand, seventy naira (N205, 070.00) only, one empty case of ammunition, one dagger, a torchlight and 3 techno phones, national identity card, 3 wraps of a substance suspected to be cannabis and a bag containing clothing materials, were recovered from the suspects.

Major Takwa said the surviving suspect is currently undergoing further interrogation for prosecution.

He said the Commander OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali while commending the troops for their vigilance has reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs, while also urging law abiding citizens to continue with their normal daily activities as troops are working round the clock to ensure crime free society